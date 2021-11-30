A team of divers commissioned by Heritage Malta has removed abandoned fishing nets from the wreckage of a wartime B24 Liberator bomber which lies on the seabed south west of Malta.
The American four-engined bomber had ditched after developing engine trouble during a bombing raid on Reggio Calabria in May 1943. It had taken off from North Africa and just failed to make an emergency landing in Malta.
Nine of its 10-men crew survived but one remained missing.
The removal of the nets was carried out in collaboration with the ATLAM Dive Club.
The area where the wreckage lies, in a relatively good state at a depth of 55 metres, is an official Heritage Malta site.
Heritage Malta said that 'ghost gear' - mostly fishing nets and traps - constitute 10% of plastic waste in the sea. Apart from maritime pollution, the nets also constituted a danger to divers.
Similar operations to remove fishing gear are also being made on other historic sites.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us