A previously abandoned house in Vittoriosa has been restored to be used as social housing.

Works on the traditional Maltese house on Triq San Duminku cost almost €150,000, the Social Accommodation Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Similar restoration projects are being undertaken on around 15 other houses in the area that were abandoned and in a state of disrepair, Minister Roderick Galdes said.

Galdes said that the restoration projects form part of the government’s social housing strategy, which apart from adding new social housing units also seeks to convert abandoned buildings into homes for those in need.