I know something has to be done to stop football fans dishing out racist abuse from the terraces. And I am equally aware that any steps taken need to be swift, effective and decisive.

However, in my view, halting or completely abandoning games when racism rears its ugly head in the stands is not the right approach.

The shameful chanting and booing dished out to England’s black players in Bulgaria last Monday was painful to watch. Nobody should need to endure that sort of abuse as they go about their work.

But it seems to me that Uefa’s three-step approach to this problem – crowd announcement, halt in play, cancel game – is actually playing into the hands of the morons who think this is a clever thing to do.

Let’s be frank, the people who believe this sort of behaviour is entertaining and justifiable are, more than likely, not inside the stadium for the football. They are there to irritate, disrupt, antagonise and annoy.

What better way to hand them victory than to abandon a game because of their actions?

Yes, England’s game continued despite the failure of steps 1 and 2 to entirely eliminate the abuse. Southgate and his players decided to go ahead with the match anyway in the belief that answering the idiots by winning the game was the best course of action.

But had it been abandoned, who would have lost? The small number of racist thugs who were intent on causing trouble or the tens of thousands of fans who were there to actually watch the football? (Several thousand of which had spent good money travelling from England to watch a match).

As always, it would be the decent, law-abiding fans who suffered at the hands of the idiot minority.

Obviously this is a delicate subject. If you see it from the point of view of the black players involved, why the hell should they continue playing football when racist abuse is raining down on them?

They wouldn’t tolerate that in an office, or at a school or just about anywhere else within civilised society. So why should they grin and bear it on a football pitch?

And it is impossible to argue against that.

I just suspect that these mindless morons would be overjoyed if their actions caused a game to be abandoned – and with Uefa’s stance it is only a matter of time before that happens. For these Neanderthals, this would probably be one of their greatest life achievements, especially considering most of them are still struggling with the concept of wheels, fire and intelligible conversation.

On Monday, despite the abuse, England’s players decided to play on. And that was absolutely the right call. It may sound a bit like trying to ignore a school bully in the hope that he gets bored and goes away.

But in truth the situation is a lot like that. If players don’t react or show that it is getting to them, then these morons will slowly start to realise they are not that important.

That doesn’t mean steps shouldn’t be taken concurrently to erase them from the football world, because they absolutely should. Identify the culprits and give them lifetime bans from the sport. Make the team involved play their next match with only away fans in the ground. Hit the club or country with serious, seven-figure fines.

But don’t start walking off the pitch or abandoning matches because that is giving the mindless minority that missed a few steps of the evolutionary ladder far more recognition than they deserve.

And the last thing any decent football fan, or abused player for that matter, wants is to see these morons achieving their aim of notoriety.

Mind the gap

Forgive me if I don’t get overly excited about the Manchester United v Liverpool game this afternoon.

I would love it to be a classic with goals, penalties, cards, passion, excitement and adrenalin. But, given the current gulf in class between the two teams, it is more likely to be none of the above.

Yes, United have home advantage and that will help. And United’s players always try to raise their game when Liverpool are involved, which will also help a bit.

But neither of those two factors is likely to bridge the gap between the two teams.

Let’s imagine them as cars for a moment.

Liverpool are a well-oiled, efficient, winning machine driven relentlessly by a manager with a clear plan and an impeccable sense of direction. They are running in top gear and accelerating towards an increasingly probably title triumph in seven or so months’ time.

United, meanwhile, are a rusty and neglected version of a car that was once shiny and magnificent. In Pogba, they do have an expensive engine, but nobody seems capable of getting it firing on all cylinders. (And it’s currently in for repair anyway). Many of the other parts are either worn out or missing entirely. And the manager is lost and doesn’t appear to own a GPS.

Contrary to popular belief it doesn’t make me happy to see United down in the dumps. I’ve had my moments with them in the past, but they remain one of the great English clubs and it’s never nice to see a giant of the game struggling to rediscover itself.

However, I just can’t see the first steps on the path to that rediscovery being taken this afternoon. Could United scrape a draw? Anything in football is possible I suppose. But I wouldn’t put money on it.

Just like I wouldn’t put much money on Ole Gunnar Solskjær being in charge at Old Trafford much longer if they are on the end of any sort of comprehensive defeat today.

Although I don’t believe a big Liverpool win is on the cards, if it were to happen then Ole’s days would surely be numbered.

A painful defeat to Liverpool killed off José Mourinho’s United career and it would probably do pretty much the same for Solskjaer’s.

