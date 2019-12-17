National Auto, the exclusive distributor for Fiat and Abarth vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has signed an agreement with Dubai Autodrome, Dubai's first fully integrated multipurpose motorsports and entertainment complex, for the high-performance Italian Brand Abarth to be the circuit's 'Official Vehicle Partner' for 2020.

Transforming the ordinary into something extraordinary to offer the best products in the small sports car segment; this is the mission of Abarth - the brand with the Scorpion badge -, which has always been the byword for performance and iconic Italian style. National Auto has been the dealership for Abarth in Dubai and the Northern Emirates since 2018, and is fully equipped to supply their customers in the UAE with the limited editions, bespoke packages, spare parts and accessories to provide the ultimate Abarth experience.

This exclusive partnership is another important tribute to the Abarth history and to the 70th Anniversary of the brand.

It was in 1949 that Carlo Abarth, after a career racing motorcycles and cars, founded Abarth & C with Guido Scagliarini. The first vehicle produced was the 204 A, based on the Fiat 1100. It immediately won the 1100 Sport Championship as well as Formula 2. Alongside racing, the company started to produce tuning kits that improved the performance, power and speed of standard vehicles.

Over the course of the next two decades, Carlo Abarth's performance modified cars achieved success in every competition and set 10 world records, 133 international records, more than 10,000 victories on the track, and the Abarth brand became synonymous with sport, tuning and performance.

Abarth's union with Fiat came in 1971, with Fiat's acquisition of Abarth & C S.p.A. under Fiat ownership, Abarth became the Fiat Group's racing department, and went on to produce some of history's most legendary racing cars, including the Fiat 124 Abarth Rally, the 131 Abarth and the Ritmo Abarth.