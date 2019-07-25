Abarth's 70th anniversary was the key theme of the Cesana-Sestriere Experience, the major event that attracts hundreds of classic car enthusiasts and drivers competing in the hill-climb championship every year. This year, celebrating the anniversary of the brand's foundation, a large number of Abarth cars took part and were the stars of the famous parade.

Abarth cars of all eras featured in the parade, including classic cars such as the famous 1964 Abarth 2400 Coupé, used by Carlo Abarth himself. Modern Abarth cars: the 70th anniversary range, the new 595 esseesse and the 124 spider and GT, and racing cars with the exciting spectacle of the multiple race-winning Abarth 124 rally, which put its 300 HP and rear-wheel drive to good use to thrill the fans along the route of the 38th Cesana-Sestriere – Trofeo Avvocato Giovanni Agnelli, the finest possible way of celebrating the Scorpion brand's anniversary.

The Cesana-Sestriere, known as the CE-SE, is also an important event in the hill-climb calendar, valid both for the European and the Italian hill-climb championships, and 150 drivers competed along the hairpin beds of the spectacular 10.4 kilometre course that winds its way from Cesana Torinese (altitude 1,300 metres) to the Sestriere Pass (2,035 metres above sea level).

The race marked the Abarth 124 rally's Italian hill-climb debut, although the Scorpion spider has already been competing in the biggest American hill-climb events for a couple of seasons, including participation in the ionic Pikes Peak race. The 124 rally's appearance was an opportunity for celebrating the 70th anniversary and also an excellent test in for its upcoming races in the various Rally Championships.

The CE-SE was also a wonderful chance for the Abarth community to get together. Members of the Cuneo, Piacenza, Como, Valbormida and Savona clubs all attended the event at the wheel of their Abarth cars, adding to the impressive throng of Scorpions present. The club members met in the paddock, where an Abarth stand entertained fans and displayed the 70th anniversary line-up and the 124 rally, as well as recounting the services offered by FCA Heritage for the certification and restoration of cars of historic interest.