Abarth is refreshing its 595 range for 2021, bringing added personalisation options and a range of interior updates.

The Abarth 595 range retains the same 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine as before. It’s available with power outputs ranging from 143bhp to 178bhp depending on specification.

Made up of 595, Turismo, Competizione and Essesse trim levels, the compact car is available in either hatchback or convertible bodystyles. The existing ‘Sport’ mode – activated by a button on the dashboard – has been renamed ‘Scorpion’ mode, bringing a sharper throttle response for a more engaging drive.

All cars benefit from a flat-bottomed steering wheel as standard, as well as LED daytime running lights and an updated instrument panel with a boost pressure gauge.

Above the standard 595, Turismo-specification cars receive a range of revised interior options including diamond-embossed leather seats available in a range of updated colours.

Moving up to Competizione grade brings the availability of a new rally blue exterior colour which draws inspiration from the Fiat 131 Abarth rally of the 1970s. In addition, new 17-inch alloy wheels hark back to those fitted to the 1990s Lancia Delta Rally Integrale. Inside, the Competizione features an Alcantara-trimmed dashboard as well as new leather seats and a carbon fibre gear lever.

Finally at the top of the range sits the 595 Essesse, which receives redesigned titanium tailpipes for its Akrapovic exhaust system which helps to give the car an even more noticeable sound. It also incorporates a range of upgrades for the interior such as a new dashboard effect and a carbon fibre gear lever.