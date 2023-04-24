The leader of the local political party Abba, Ivan Grech Mintoff, has filed a libel suit against the ADPD party over media articles claiming that he acted “inappropriately” when attending an event for children.

Grech Mintoff sued ADPD’s deputy secretary general Sandra Gauci, international secretary Romina Tolu and general secretary Ralph Cassar over declarations published on March 30.

The ADPD representatives claimed that Grech Mintoff had behaved “inappropriately,” at the event in which parents were also present, his actions amounting to harassment and intimidation of both children and parents.

Grech Mintoff asked the Magistrates' Court to declare the relative publications defamatory and to liquidate moral damages payable by the respondents.

Lawyer Frank A. Tabone signed the application.