Heritage Malta has renewed for another two years most of the allotment agreements for the community garden at the Abbatija tad-Dejr Catacombs in Rabat.

The Abbatija tad-Dejr Catacombs, well known for their archaeological and historical importance, lie beneath an old public garden that for years was in desperate need of repairs and maintenance.

Towards the end of 2019, the garden was split into smaller allotments and a call for expression of interest was issued for people willing to take care of them. Interested individuals were each given an allotment to use for cultivation of agricultural produce and other plants, entirely for free.

The idea proved to be a huge success, so much so that in January 2021 almost all of the 18 original tenants renewed their contracts for another two years. The positive outcome of the past couple of years has now prompted the renewal of most contracts until 2025.

Three of the allotments are still free. Anyone interested in taking care of one of them may send an email to info@heritagemalta.org. Allotments are given on the principle of one allotment per household and on a first-come-first-served basis.

The Abbatija tad-Dejr catacombs.