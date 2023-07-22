Coach Darren Abdilla heaped praise on his players as Gżira United secured a memorable victory over Glentoran after a marathon penalty shoot-out in Northern Ireland to book their place into the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

It was a thrilling victory for the Maltese Premier League side in a topsy-turvy encounter that had seen them take the lead against the run of play midway through the second half through striker Lucas Macula.

When it looked as though, the Maroons were set to hold on to a 1-0 victory, Glentoran struck the equaliser with virtually the last kick of the match.

Extra time was needed and here Gżira United, inspired by their goalkeeper David Cassar, managed to protect their fort and force a penalty shoot-out.

Here, both teams showed great mental strength as the first 26 penalties were all converted before goalkeeper Cassar completed his man-of-the-match performance when saving the 28th penalty taken by Leon Boyd to secure a 14-13 victory.

