Gżira United coach Darren Abdilla hailed his team’s tactical organisation as the Maroons on Sunday gave another strong indication they have what it takes to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title, when coming from behind to beat Hibernians 2-1 at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

When Ferdinando Apap put Hibernians ahead with less than ten minutes to go till the end of the first half, it looked as though that Gżira were set for a frustrating day in the office.

However, Abdilla’s tactical tweaks at the interval proved decisive as Gżira United managed to turn defeat into victory, courtesy of two goals from their lethal forward Jefferson to preserve their unbeaten record in the league this season.

“I am really proud of the effort put in by my players,” Abdilla told the Times of Malta.

More details here...