Gżira United coach Darren Abdilla wants to see his players adopt a more aggressive approach as the Maltese Premier League side are bidding to book their place into the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League with victory at Glentoran in Northern Ireland.

The Maroons produced a solid display in last week’s first leg at the Centenary Stadium as they recovered from a slow start to turn the match in their favour early in the second half only to concede a late equaliser to end up with a 2-2 draw.

It was an encouraging display from Gżira United on their European debut this summer, particularly after the team parted ways with several key first-team players such as Maxuell Maia, Nicky Muscat, Jefferson and Steve Pisani, just to name a few.

