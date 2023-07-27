Buoyed by last week’s incredible qualification to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, Gżira United will be looking to put themselves in a strong position of further European progress when they host Luxembourg side Dudelange this evening (kick-off: 7pm).

Last week, the Maroons reached the second qualifying round of the competition with a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Glentoran at the Oval in Northern Ireland.

Their reward for their qualification is a tough clash against Luxembourg side Dudelange and coach Darren Abdilla, admitted that his players will have their work cut out at the Centenary Stadium this evening.

“This is, without doubt, a far more difficult tie for us than the one we had against Glentoran,” Abdilla said.

“Dudelange is a more technical team and boast some highly-experienced players and that makes them a top-quality side. It’s going to be a very tough night for us but I have great faith in my players who will surely give their all to try and bring home a positive result.”

