Gżira United will be looking to continue their giant-killing run in the UEFA Conference League when they travel to Austrian side Wolfsberger in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, first leg tie on Wednesday evening (kick-off: 7.30pm).

The Maroons start as heavy underdogs in this tie against a Wolfsberger side who in the last few years have reached the group stages of the UEFA Europa League twice, in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

However, the Gżira United clan have travelled with the belief that they are capable of putting a strong challenge to the Austrian Bundesliga side, particularly after their stunning victory in a penalty shoot-out against Serbian side Radnicki Nis last week.

Coach Darren Abdilla admitted that the win over Radnicki has injected a lot of enthusiasm in the club but warned against any form of complacency when facing Wolfsberger.

Click here for full story