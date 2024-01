A five-goal performance by Swieqi United against Mġarr United took centrestage in this weekend’s action from Matchday 13 of the Assikura Women’s League.

Jose Borg’s Birkirkara maintained their top spot after a routine win over Valletta while Hibernians defeated San Ġwann to lift themselves into third.

Meanwhile, Lija Athletic scored their second win of the season after beating Mtarfa – the only team without points in this campaign.

