Prime Minister Robert Abela abused his power as the Planning Authority’s lawyer to get illegalities at his ODZ villa in Żejtun sanctioned and yet had the cheek to call others tax evaders, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech charged on Saturday evening.

Speaking at an activity outside the party headquarters in Pieta, Grech questioned whether the government architect had gone to inspect the property, the price of which was heavily underdeclared.

Abela bought the Żejtun mansion for €600,000, well below the property’s real value. Grech warned that if re-elected, the prime minister will continue abusing his power.

“He has the cheek to call others tax evaders,” Grech said referring to Abela's continuous statement that the PN leader had not paid his taxes in full.

He said Abela was using public funds to try and buy people’s votes and Labour’s spending on the electoral campaign was “ten times” that of the PN as he called for donations to the party during its fundraising event.

Grech called on people who have not yet collected their voting document to collect it and make sure they vote on election day.