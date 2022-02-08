The prime minister on Tuesday held off on giving information in parliament on the severance package granted to Joseph Muscat upon his resignation, including details about his state-owned office at Sa' Maison.

Robert Abela was asked in separate questions by Nationalist MP Therese Comodini Cachia to publish the contract or the conditions under which Muscat was allocated the office.

She also asked the prime minister to publish the details of the severance package.

In both cases, Abela said a reply would be given in another sitting.

Abela confirmed that an office had been allocated to the former PM when he replied to questions at a press conference last week, but gave no details other than to say it was part of the severance package.

The prime minister’s office has consistently blocked information about the precise terms of the package.

Times of Malta had filed a freedom of information request about the package in January 2020, shortly after Muscat stepped down.

The Office of the prime minister’s said that “no specific agreement exists”.

It had transpired, however, that Muscat was given severance package worth at least €120,000 in 2020.