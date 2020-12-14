National champions Sue Abela and Mauro Anastasi took overall victory in the end of year Winter Cup.

This end of year event was a simple six-game total that saw 10 women and 26 men taking part.

National champion Abela won the ladies’ event finishing with a superb 278 last game meaning she ended with a strong 1,322, almost 100 pins ahead of the two lefties, Tiziana Carannante and Cynthia Frendo Duca.

