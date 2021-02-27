Landlords of properties bound under pre-1995 leases will be able to claim up to two per cent of the property’s market value in rent, as part of a major reform announced by the Prime Minister on Saturday.



The reform will see the government absorb most of the additional rental costs thousands of families are expected to face as a result of the change, which is intended to wipe away a law that courts have repeatedly deemed to be unconstitutional.



Pensioners and social welfare beneficiaries in housing bound by pre-1995 leases will have their rental costs covered in full by the state up to a maximum of €10,000 per year, per family.

Tenants in full-time employment will pay a maximum of 25 per cent of their income on rent, with the state absorbing the rest, up to that €10,000-a-year limit.

Tenants in high-value properties where rent runs to more than that limit will be offered alternative accommodation by the state.

Rent will be established by the Rent Regulation Board, which will appoint an architect to value the property in question.



Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the two per cent cap would respect the rights of both landlords and tenants and strike a balance between the two.

Tenants affected by the change will be offered help and free legal advice by a new department to be set up within the Housing Authority.



“Tenants should not be made responsible for the state’s failure to act quicker and more decisively,” Abela said in announcing the reform. "We have people living in fear that they may end up without a roof over their head. We must carry this burden of protection ourselves, as a state."

Almost 10,000 families will be affected by the reform.

Under Maltese law, landlords whose property had been rented out prior to June 1, 1995 have no right to refuse renewal of the lease and have to make do with what is known as ‘fair rent’, with no way of raising rents to reflect market rates.



Legal amendments introduced in 2009 failed to satisfactorily resolve the issue, and the lease law has been successfully challenged in local courts as well as the European Court of Human Rights.



But despite multiple judgements finding in landlords’ favour and awarding them compensation, the government has previously been reluctant to revise the law effectively, fearing that thousands of families risked being made homeless if they were to be forced to pay market rates for their homes.

More to follow. The press conference is ongoing