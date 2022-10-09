Prime Minister Robert Abela will be taking part in a political activity on the same day that civil society organisations will mark the fifth anniversary of the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The 53-year-old writer was killed by a car bomb on October 16, 2017.

The Labour Party has uploaded a promotional activity on its Facebook page saying a political event will be held at the party’s Żebbuġ club at 10.30am on Sunday, October 16.

On the same day, a series of events will be held to commemorate the assassination anniversary.

Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna at 9.30am, a silent gathering will be held at the site of the explosion in Bidnija at 3pm and a demonstration calling for justice will take place in Republic Street, Valletta at 6.30pm. A vigil for justice will follow at Great Siege Square, expected to be attended by Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament.

Times of Malta has asked the Office of the Prime Minister whether Abela intends to remember the journalist during his political activity. No reply has been received.

It is not known whether Abela will attend any of the events being held to mark the anniversary. So far, both Abela and his predecessor have stayed away from events marking the murder of Caruana Galizia, who was a staunch critic of the Labour Party.

It shows that the road to national healing is still long and uphill - Robert Aquilina

Robert Aquilina, the president of Repubblika, one of the NGOs behind the commemoration events, said he was disappointed about the Labour activity but was also “motivated to continue to insist that, despite the government’s best efforts, Daphne’s sacrifice is not forgotten”.

“The killing of Daphne Caruana Galizia should have shocked this country and started a process of transformation. The public inquiry said the state has a duty to start the healing.

“In theory, the government wants parliament to recognise the free media as ‘the fourth pillar of democracy’. And yet, the government’s failure to properly remember Daphne and the Labour Party’s contempt of her by organising this event on the fifth anniversary of her death, shows that the road to national healing is still long and uphill,” Aquilina said.

The murder has split the country, with civil society activists demanding justice, while certain extremist elements have continued to demonise the writer after her death.

In December 2017, George Degiorgio, his brother Alfred and accomplice Vince Muscat were arrested and charged with carrying out the murder. The brothers are facing a trial by jury.

Last year, Muscat, known as Il-Koħħu, admitted to his role in the bombing in exchange for a reduced sentence of 15 years imprisonment.

In November 2019, business tycoon Yorgen Fenech was arrested and charged with masterminding the murder. He denies the charges.