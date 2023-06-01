Malta is continuing to promote investment in clean energy and calling for more interconnections not just between European countries but also within the Mediterranean and with North Africa, Robert Abela said at a meeting in Moldova as part of the European Political Community summit.

The summit, grouping 45 European leaders, is being held in Castle Mimi, a wine estate in the east of the country, only 20 kilometres from the border with war-torn Ukraine.

The prime minister's comments were made at a meeting on energy and connectivity. Also attending were the leaders of Italy, Cyprus, Ireland and the European Union, among others.

Abela stressed that with investment in connectivity, the Mediterranean could realise its potential as a hub for clean, renewable energy.

He also spoke on the need for European countries to cut down on bureaucracy that hinders maritime transport, which remains crucial for European economies. In this way, the European maritime sector could remain strong and Europe would not need to depend on others in this sector, he said. But he also stressed that this sector too needs to shift to clean energy.

Abela held talks with various leaders on bilateral issues including human trafficking, calling for tougher action against traffickers even as rescues continued of the people who were the traffickers' victims.