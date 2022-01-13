The prime minister has promised businesses that the wage supplement will be retained for as long as it is needed and the government will continue to stand by businesses as they battle the economic fallout of COVID-19.

Speaking at Castille in a meeting with the Chamber for SMEs, Robert Abela said the government had cut through bureaucracy to help businesses, and it would continue to do so, having already forked out €680 million for the purpose.

The meeting discussed various related issues, including energy prices and rising shipping costs, with the prime minister saying the government is committed to keeping prices stable.