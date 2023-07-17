Robert Abela is expected to announce an inquiry into Jean-Paul Sofia’s death, just shortly before crowds gather for a vigil called by the construction victim's mother.

The U-turn by the prime minister comes just five days after 40 Labour MPs voted against a public inquiry.

Abela convened a meeting of his parliamentary group on Monday, ahead of mounting public anger into the construction sector, especially after the Corradino building collapse which killed Sofia, aged 20, last December.

It is still not clear whether Abela will refer to the development as a 'public inquiry' or an 'open inquiry in public court' but one source told Times of Malta that the prime minister was trying to make amends after the vote backlash. Abela has called a press conference for 6.30pm.

In the last hours, Abela’s predecessor Joseph Muscat, former president Marie Louise Coleiro Preca and the Labour-leaning General Workers’ Union have all come out in favour of an inquiry.

Over the past months, Abela has steadfastly argued the best way to ensure justice is done is via a magisterial inquiry.

Sofia was killed in a December 2022 building collapse on land leased out by the government for a timber factory.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia has yet to conclude her inquiry into the collapse, and has asked for a further extension to be allowed to conclude her work.

Pressure has been mounting on Magistrate Farrugia to conclude her inquiry so that the police can then see its recommendations and act accordingly.

Abela is expected to use the magistrate's delay as a platform to justify the U-turn.