The prime minister insisted on Tuesday that remarks made by Chris Fearne about the Marsascala yacht marina plans 'were precisely' the same he made a few months ago.

The health minister earlier told Times of Malta that the undeveloped area around the bay should remain as is while the berthing area should be reorganised, taking into consideration the village’s traditions as well as those who have their moorings there.

Plans published by the government in the summer show all the bay being taken up by the marina.

Abela said he had spoken, in the summer, about how developers had to follow certain principles, failing which the project would not go ahead.

Those principles and the regeneration of Marsascala could live together, but the overlying principle was that the residents would be heard, he said. That too had happened in the case of the American University of Malta, which was revised but still retained.

Separately, Transport Minister Ian Borg on Tuesday also insisted that he and the government agreed with every word which Mr Fearne had said, but he disagreed with the Times of Malta headline.