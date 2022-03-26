Updated 10.15am

The leaders of the two main parties have cast their votes.

Robert Abela and his wife Lydia cast theirs at the Saint Anne Primary School in Marsascala at around 9.20am. The Prime Minister did not give any comments to the media.

PN leader Bernard Grech and his wife Annemarie cast their votes at the secondary school in Mosta around an hour later.

The Grechs toured some party social clubs, including those of Sliema, Birkirkara and Għargħur, before heading to Mosta.

Polls show the Labour Party heading towards another landslide victory.

Several election candidates and their canvassers are hovering around voting booths, hoping to convince voters to cast their preference for them.

In Siġġiewi, Labour MP Roderick Galdes was seen serving coffee from a house in a street close to the polling station, while several supporters of Silvio Schembri were seen close to the school, wearing large team tags in support of the minister. Silvio's canvassers were also spotted in Żebbuġ.