The leaders of the two main parties have cast their votes as Malta chooses its next government for the next five years.

Robert Abela and his wife Lydia cast theirs at St Anne Primary School in Marsascala at around 9.20am. The Prime Minister did not give any comments to the media.

PN leader Bernard Grech and his wife Annemarie cast their votes at the secondary school in Mosta around an hour later.

Following his vote, Grech thanked those participating in the electoral process.

Video: Giulia Magri

"I would like to thank whoever is participating in this democratic process. God willing, everyone will do their part and shoulder their various responsibilities so that we will have a fair election.

"People deserve to have their mind at rest about a fair election and we need to avoid unfortunate episodes like the one we had at the prisons last week. It is important to have a fair election that allows people the serenity to choose the next administration," he said.

Grech urged those who wanted a change to go out and vote. It was useless to protest and complain over lack of a voice and then failed to go out to vote, he added.

The Grechs toured some party social clubs, including those of Sliema, Birkirkara and Għargħur, before heading to Mosta.

Later in the morning, President George Vella and his wife Miriam cast their vote at the Żejtun secondary school.

President George Vella and Miriam casting their vote in Żejtun. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Bernard and Annemarie Grech with their two children. Photo: Giulia Magri Lydia Abela casting her vote. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Polls show the Labour Party heading towards another landslide victory.

Several election candidates and their canvassers are hovering around polling stations, hoping to convince voters to cast their preference for them.

In Siġġiewi, Labour MP Roderick Galdes was seen serving coffee from a house in a street close to the polling station, while several supporters of Silvio Schembri were seen close to the school, wearing large team tags in support of the minister.

Schembri's canvassers were also spotted in Żebbuġ.

Marlene Farrugia, who is not contesting this election, warned her social media followers that today they will be choosing between whether they wanted to start cleaning up their country, or approve of the destruction that has taken place and give the go-ahead for further damage.

Among those who went out to vote, president emeritus and former PN prime minister Eddie Fenech Adami cast his vote in Birkirkara.

Alfred Sant, another former prime minister and now PL MEP recalled past elections.

Noting that he failed to cast his vote in the first two elections he could participate in, as he was abroad, Sant on Saturday morning recalled he first went out to vote in 1981 when PL was elected to power with a majority of seats but a minority of votes.

The party had however lost the following election - in 1987 - with more than 4,000 votes.