Prime Minister Robert Abela discussed the interlinkages between climate and security at a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, in New York on Saturday.

Abela and Guterres spoke about the way climate extremities are adding a strain on access to food and water and the management of natural resources, exacerbating the potential for conflict, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement.

During the meeting, Abela also highlighted Malta’s priorities throughout its term on the United Nations Security Council from 2023 – 2024.

Food, security, poverty, literacy, the war in Ukraine, climate and oceans, energy prices, and the situation in Libya, together with world peace and security, "are the thematic issues at the heart of Malta’s shared interests with the United Nations and the international community," the statement read.

The situation in Libya was also addressed, and Abela reiterated that the international community’s attention towards Libya is crucial to ensure a Libyan-led and owned process.