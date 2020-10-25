Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday hit out at public gatherings that fly in the face of the country’s efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Adressing a political gathering in Gozo, Abela said it was clear that the government’s appeal for prudence was being ignored by some.

“Our message of personal responsibility is not being received by everyone,” Abela said.

His remarks follow images shared widely on social media of crowds of people gathering in Paceville’s St George’s Bay after bars shut their doors following respect an 11pm curfew introduced last week.

Abela said every citizen had a great responsibility to help beat the pandemic.

“The situation is under control, but we simply cannot be careless,” he said.

Much of Abela’s speech death with last week's budget speech, which he described as "the best ever".

He said he is proud of efforts to tackle unemployment, with Malta having the lowest level of unemployment in the euro-zone.

A budget, he said, is judged by what it gives the public against what it takes away in taxes.

“We gave much but took nothing,” he said to applause.

Abela compared the pandemic to the 2008 economy crisis, saying 11 years ago the country had faced headwinds, but today was navigating a hurricane.

The main difference, he said, was that during the 2008 crisis, the Nationalist Party, and not Labour, was in government.

During this pandemic, the government had tried to remain positive, while in the face of the economic crisis 11 years ago, the government appeared to have given up.

Newly appointed Opposition leader Bernard Grech, Abela said, believes in setting up a committee that would “decide to never decide on anything”.

He said the Opposition wasn’t offering the public any solutions.

“How they mocked us when we eased measures. And then, when cases had started climbing - they organised an election and gathered people together - we all saw the scenes of people in crowds hugging and celebrating. This is what we get from those who want to lead this country. That is the poor state of our Opposition,” he said.

The Opposition, Abela said, had accused the government of abandoning its socialist roots.

“While drafting this budget, our point of departure was to help the lowest earners and most at risk. These are our social credentials, but what are the Opposition’s?”

From the wage supplement to tax breaks, the government was looking out for workers as well as employers.

And when, in December or January, an anti-COVID-19 vaccine is finally ready - Malta will be among the first to have it.

“In February and March [Health Minister] Chris Fearne was a catalyst on a European level to ensure Malta get’s this vaccine. That is the vision this government has for the country,” Abela said.

In closing, Abela said he often wondered what the history books will say about his tenure.

He hoped it would be that his administration had come at a time when the country rose to the occasion. And that the government was there for the people.