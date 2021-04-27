Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced €20 million in new financial assistance to businesses heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference, he said businesses had been required to make many sacrifice but the government was determined not to let anyone stand alone.

He said the government is giving an additional €20 million in aid to businesses, and tax credits of €78 million, which could have been lost are having their term extended by three years to be used by businesses.

Schemes will also be made available to businesses that re-model in a way which is sustainable, digital and environmentally friendly.

Abela pointed out that by the end of April, the government would have issued €455 million in wage supplements and other assistance including rent subsidies.

Some 100,000 employees have benefited.

Economic Services Minister Miriam Dalli said the new assistance will inject liquidity and stimulate activity. The assistance will include subsidies on rent and electricity bills.

In both cases, subsidies will be up to 50% .

Businesses which remain closed after May 10 will be given a one-time grant of €1,000.

Schemes will also be offered for 'smart and sustainable investment' and entrepreneurs who suffered psychologically during the pandemic will also find help, Dalli said.

Tax credit certificates will also be extended by three years to help in business liquidity.