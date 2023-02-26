The government will fight strongly to ensure that Steward Healthcare do not get any financial compensation they might expect from the annulment of the hospitals contract, the prime minister reiterated on Sunday.

Reacting in a speech to Friday's court judgment, he said a court will decide on Wednesday about a government application to reduce the 30-day period allowed for any possible appeal. The government will also insist that should an appeal be filed, it should be heard with urgency so that legal certainty could be established as soon as possible.

Abela had already indicated that the government would not appeal the sentence.

On Sunday he told Labour Party supporters that over the past years and months his government had been analysing what needed to be done in the wake of an auditor-general report about the deal. He had repeatedly refused Steward requests for changes to the agreement, insisting instead that the contract conditions had to be observed. He had also ensured that the tax authorities chased down overdue tax.

On Friday the court called the deal “vitiated and fraudulent”, vindicating a five-year legal battle started by former PN leader Adrian Delia. Steward Health Care hit back at the judgement and reserved the right to proceed with legal action.

Saying that he had sought a mandate from the electorate on the principles of “building on the good and introducing reform where necessary” Abela said on Sunday that this was the same attitude employed in the light of the court's judgement.

Abela said that he has always been consistent in his message to Steward since his appointment as prime minister, even at times when they have sought to re-negotiate the terms of the deal.

“We have been in discussion about the matter since the Auditor General presented his report on the matter and where we had lessons to learn, we took them on board,” he said.

“In the last three years, I have been consistent with Steward and the message has always been that they must honour their contractual obligations.”

“Even when they knocked on our doors looking to negotiate, we said no, we have always safeguarded the national interest in our decisions and this is not going to change.”

Going forward, Abela said the government would be guided by the national interest and the importance of maintaining health services seamlessly. It was also guaranteeing that all hospital jobs were safe.

Once there was legal certainty and the hospitals were returned, the government would be free to implement its vision for them,” he said.