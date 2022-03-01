Malta international Sophie Abela will be heading to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference postseason tournament with her team the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS).
The side, having achieved the seventh seed, is set to play second seed Colorado Mesa University in a quarter-final on Tuesday (tip-off: 17.30 local time/01.30 Wednesday Malta time).
