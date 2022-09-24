Malta has pledged to use its time on the United Nations Security Council to “work tirelessly” to support UN efforts in Libya.

Prime Minister Robert Abela met with Libyan Presidential Council president Mohamed Menfi on Friday in New York, with the two leaders holding bilateral talks on the fringes of the UN General Assembly.

Abela told Menfi that Malta would continue to push for Libya to remain high on the EU’s agenda, and assured the Libyan leader that Malta was fully behind the “laudable and unwavering” work that UN Secretary-General António Guterres and his special representative for Libya Abdoulaye Bathily are doing in Libya.

Discussions also focused on other possible areas of collaboration between Malta and Libya, including health, trade, education and energy.

Abela assured Menfi that Malta is committed to retaining a strong relationship with Libya and the Libyan people.