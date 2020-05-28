Prime Minister Robert Abela, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo returned from Tripoli on Thursday afternoon after an unannounced visit to discuss the migration issue with the Libyan government.

Discussions revolved around the need to push the EU to help Libya to train its coastguard, obtain funding for reception camps manned by the UN, as well as to build a realistic strategy to slow down the flow of migrants into Libya.

The three met Fayez al-Sarraj who heads the UN-backed Government of National Accord as well as Mohammed Sheibani, deputy minister responsible for migration at the meeting in Tripoli.

It was Abela’s first trip to war-torn Libya as prime minister.

Sources said the meeting was held on the back of a new wave of Malta-Libya relations, and a change in approach.

"It was a positive meeting, though of course that doesn't meet we've resolved the migration issue," a source told Times of Malta.

"Malta could be Libya's bridge to the EU. We need to stop human trafficking as well as save lives at sea," the source said.

Valletta, diplomatic sources say, has been trying to build new bridges with the Libyan authorities to stem the tide of migrants leaving the North African coast.