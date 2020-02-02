Prime Minister Robert Abela’s trust ratings have soared in his first weeks as prime minister, while Opposition leader Adrian Delia's have slumped to record lows, according to a survey published by Malta Today.

The newspaper said Dr Abela’s ratings have superseded those of former PM Joseph Muscat.

His rating stands at 62.5% while Dr Delia’s is 13.5%, the widest gap ever registered between the leaders of Malta’s main political parties.

Dr Abela has made inroads among those who voted PN at the last general election, with support for him from this category just 10% short of those who back Delia.

Dr Abela was elected leader of the Labour Party on January 11, succeeding Joseph Muscat, who announced his resignation a month earlier.

He never previously held a ministerial post but attended Cabinet meetings as a legal consultant.