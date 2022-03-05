Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Saturday he was counting on Gozitans to give him his first mandate to lead the government after the March 26 general election.

He said that just like Gozo’s vote was instrumental in the last general elections, this time too he was counting on their support.

“I need your help to convince more people to give me my first mandate. A decision on the future of our kids. What we achieved so far is on the beginning of what we can achieve together,” he said to the applause of a large crowd of supporters gathered in Sannat.

He said that while in the past the island was considered to be a Nationalist stronghold, things began to change when Gozitans realised that Labour was their guarantee for a better future.

“Gozo is at the centre of the party’s priorities and vision for the future,” Abela said as he recalled some of the pledges the Labour Party made so far in the electoral campaign, including the opening of a Child Development Assessment Unit on the island.

The economic growth in Gozo was as strong as Malta’s and unemployment in Gozo is seven times less than what was inherited in 2013.

“The best for Gozo is yet to come. Gozo will be the pioneer of environmental change and digital transformation. If you give me the mandate, every digital company which invests in Gozo will be given a €50,000 tax credit and the Cittadella bastions will be included on the UNESCO heritage list,” Abela pledged.

The event was also addressed by Ghasri mayor, Daniel Attard, just days after he resigned from the Nationalist Party and crossed over to the Labour camp, because “the Labour movement gave him hope”.

Ghasri Mayor, Daniel Attard. Credit: Labour Party