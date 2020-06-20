Opposition leader Adrian Delia on Saturday slammed the prime minister for failing to demand former minister Konrad Mizzi steps down as an MP, despite expressing "disgust" over the 17 Black – Montenegro scandal.

Speaking during an interview on NET TV, Delia said it was a pity that key officials had used the government’s strong mandate for their own benefit rather than the good of the country.

A Times of Malta and Reuters investigation revealed on Friday how murder suspect Yorgen Fenech secretly made €4.6 million via 17 Black off Enemalta’s decision to buy a wind farm site in Montenegro.

Prime Minister Robert Abela had reacted to the news by saying he was "disgusted" and expected a full and prompt investigation.

Delia said he had no doubt there were thousands of Labourites who were disgusted by this latest scandal.

He said if the government really wanted to help vulnerable people, the millions made off that deal would have been spent on them.

Delia noted how the police had contacted PN MP David Thake within hours over allegations that Fenech offered the PN €50,000 if MEP David Casa was not re-elected last May.

By contrast, the police had yet to act on the reports detailing how millions were “stolen”.

Delia on meeting Fenech

On his own interactions with Fenech, Delia said he never met the businessman after Times of Malta and Reuters named him as 17 Black’s owner in November 2018.

“I have never been bought off my Yorgen Fenech or anyone else”, Delia said.

The Opposition leader admitted to having met Fenech prior to this, but said he could not recall the date.

Asked if the meeting took place after journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination in October 2017, Delia said Fenech’s name was not being floated in connection with the assassination back then.

He however insisted he could not remember the date of the meeting.

“I was not meeting the Pope, I did not take note of the date”, he said.

Police commissioner 'sham'

On Angelo Gafa’s appointment as police commissioner, Delia insisted he wanted no part in a sham grilling in Parliament on Monday.

“The prime minister has already chosen Gafa. Where’s the grilling?”, he said.

Delia said the process would have been more serious had the two leading candidates both been subjected to a parliamentary grilling.

He said the incoming commissioner had great challenges ahead of him, and would be judged on what he delivered.

The Opposition leader questioned whether Gafa would be able to take the necessary actions, knowing that his contract would place him on probation for an entire year.