Sophie Abela played a starring role for Ottawa Junior College on Sunday night as the Maltese player produce the game-winning assist to help her team to a thrilling 70-68 win over Nebraska Community College at the McDivitt Center.

With the game tied up at 68-all with only 35 seconds to play, Abela sent a bounce pass to her Spanish team-mate Emma Florez Pascual for the game-winning lay-up.

