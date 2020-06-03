Prime Minister Robert Abela is shunning parliament to avoid questions over his recent visit to Libya, the alleged involvement of senior politicians in criminal activity and developments involving hospital concessionaire Steward Health Care, the Opposition leader said on Wednesday.

Adrian Delia levelled this criticism in parliament during a debate on the financial estimates of the Occupational Health and Safety Authority.

“The only place where Robert Abela feels comfortable is the Labour media or his occasional peak-time addresses on the State broadcaster,” Delia said.

Delia lashed out at the prime minister’s recent suggestion of an amnesty for those who flouted COVID-19 regulations, branding the proposal as an insult to law-abiding people and the forces of law and order.

While echoing concerns raised by constituted bodies, doctors and unions over the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, Delia asked for the publication of the advice being given to the prime minister over the pandemic.

“We are as keen as the prime minister to return to normality, but only if we can assure the people that public health will not be compromised,” he said.

The Nationalist leader said he was still awaiting answers about the prime minister’s recent trip to Libya as well as the recent riots at the Marsa open centre.

“It seems the only way we can obtain information is through the media,” he said.

Delia also referred to court testimony on Monday linking Labour deputy leader Chris Cardona to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The prime minister should have gone to parliament to speak on the matter which in any other country would have led to a resignation, Delia asked.

The Opposition leader said three months following the tragic death of Miriam Pace in Ħamrun, nothing had changed at construction sites. He said he was constantly receiving reports of construction regulation breaches, which were exposing workers and neighbouring residents to serious danger.

“The only people feeling safe in Malta are those being protected by the government and Robert Abela’s friends,” he said.