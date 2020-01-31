Malta’s veteran bowler Sue Abela added another prestigious title to her already star-studded career after winning the gold medal in the women’s All Event at the European Seniors Championships which are currently being held in Vienna, Austria on Friday.

Abela, Malta’s most successful tenpin bowler of all time, topped the standings when she amassed a total of 3,738 pins following the Doubles, Team and Singles competition.

The Maltese veteran finished ahead of Italy’s Elga di Benedetto who took silver with 3,681 while England’s Kim Oakley posted a score of 3,659.

For Abela, her victory in the All Events was sweet revenge over Italian bowler Di Benedetto who had beaten the Maltese bowler in the singles competition.

In fact, Di Benedetto and Abela contested the gold medal of the singles event after defeating Oakley and French bowler Fely Wisniewski, respectively, in the semi-finals.

In the final Di Benedetto had edged Abela 203-188 with the Maltese bowler forced to settle with the silver medal.