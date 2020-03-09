Prime Minister Robert Abela is expected to address a midnight news conference as the coronavirus outbreak sparks more drastic measures across the world, especially in neighbouring Italy.

The statement will come a few hours after Malta confirmed its fourth case of coronavirus, a man who returned to the island after a holiday in the north of Italy.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday put the whole country on lockdown and banned gatherings, in a bid to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Italian government said only those with a valid work or family reason that cannot be postponed will be permitted to travel.

Passengers departing on flights in Italy, except temporary visitors, will have to justify themselves, as will all those arriving by plane.