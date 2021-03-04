Restaurants, kiosks, cafes and snack bars are being ordered to close until April 11 and can only offer take-aways, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Thursday.

In a reaction to a surge in COVID-19 cases, he told a press conference that nightclubs, bars and clubs will remain closed. Those breaking the rules will be fined €6,000, double the old fine.

In other measures he announced that:

Mass organised events are also being banned other than weddings and religious activities.

In house events, people must not exceed four households. Breach of the rule will carry a €100 fine.

Public service workers are to work from home as much as possible. Private employers are being urged to do likewise.

Contact sport for those up to 17 years old being stopped.

Hospital visits being stopped.

The prime minister said the government will continue helping businesses impacted by the measures and will be extending the wage supplement to June.

He said restaurants which want to go online will also be helped. The restaurants and kiosks will go back on full wage supplements.

"I am very proud of every single one of you," Abela said as he sought to instil confidence in the future, pointing to the rollout of the COVID vaccine.

UK variant causing more infections among children

Health Minister Chris Fearne said there is no doubt that the increased number of new cases was serious and a cause for concern. He said the UK variant of the virus appeared to be largely to blame for the increase.

He said the number of patients in hospital had increased but the hospitals could handle them/

Fearne said the vaccine was working and very good results were being seen abroad and also in Malta. in Malta there were no people aged over 80 in intensive therapy wards.

13 per cent of the population has been vaccinated so far, half of them also with the second dose.

"It’s important to get the vaccine if you’re invited. We need to speed up vaccination AND slow down the spread," he said. "That’s how we’ll make it."

Fearne said that the authorities did not wish to close schools, because of the importance of education and now that teachers are being vaccinated, But sports and other activities for children are being stopped for a few weeks because the UK variant is causing more infections among children. Although the cases were not serious, the virus could then be transmitted to adults.

Charmaine Gauci, Superintendent of Public Health called for increased vigilance by everyone in view of the UK variant, which is far more infectious than the original form of COVID-19.

She said that over 7000 people are currently in quarantine.

Asked if gyms will remain open, the prime minister said they have to operate within the current protocols and he was urging people to be responsible.

New testing kits to identify variants immediately

Fearne said there are currently some 150 Covid patients in hospitals, which was not much more than in recent months. In the ITU there are 21 patients, 21 of whom are virus positive and the others suffering the consequences of the virus.

He said new PCR testing kits have been imported that will show in real time which of the patients who test positive have the UK variant.

Asked about enforcement and whether he still expected Malta to be 'business as usual' in May, the prime minister said the government would deploy all its resources on enforcement.

As for the return to normality, he said he would continue working with all his energy to ensure this country recovers. "I understand people are under a lot of pressure," he said.

Asked if he would apologise for his declaration about normality by May, Abela fired off a long list of reasons why he should not apologise, including unprecedented spending on preventive measures, measures to save jobs and businesses, the issue of vouchers and plans for another round of vouchers.

Abela also defended Gauci of claims that she had succumbed to political pressure. He said the government had faced dire forecasts of a large number of victims. While some deaths were unfortunately inevitable, all involved had managed to protect the country in the medical, social and economic spheres. As a result, unemployment had remained at the same level as last year.

Earlier in the press conference, Abela and Fearne stressed that all of the government's decisions were faced on science and the medical facts on the ground.

Pressure on the government

The government had been facing pressure to take decisive action to curb COVID-19 after a record 362 daily cases was announced on Thursday. Four more victims were also announced, two men and two women.

COVID-19 cases have surged over the past week, hitting repeated records, and the Malta College of Pathologists earlier in the day observed that the island Malta has one of the highest rates of Covid-19 infections in Europe and one of the fewest restrictions.

Gauci said on Times of Malta’s Ask Charmaine programme on Wednesday that authorities were considering what could be the most effective measures, but she also complained that many people were not observing current rules.

Home Affairs minister, Byron Camilleri, however, defended the level of enforcement, saying that in the first two months of the year, the police and LESA issued 2,300 fines.

Last June, after the first wave of COVID-19 the prime minister backed down from his own call for an amnesty on social distancing fines. He said his calls for an amnesty were intended for people who do not have the literacy skills to file a petition asking for their fine to be forgiven.

The College of Pathologists said on Thursday that new mitigation measures should include banning the mixing of families, reducing the numbers of people allowed to gather, and temporarily closing non-essential services. Strict enforcement of measures is also needed, it said

It said measures should be escalated during the Easter holidays, including banning of family gatherings, banning holiday travel to Gozo and enforcement of strict measures in restaurants.

Similar calls were made by other bodies and trade unions earlier in the week.

