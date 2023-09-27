The prime minister has urged Labour Party youths to work for what they believe in, despite having a government that values social justice and is achieving their aspirations.

He said the government was committed to 'getting the future right' and youths should continuously ask themselves: why are we here, what would make us comfortable and how can we achieve change?

Abela said that whoever created the problems of 10 years ago could not address current challenges. It was those who turned the problems of 10 years ago into opportunities that could chart the future.  

Robert Abela speaking at the AGM.Robert Abela speaking at the AGM.

