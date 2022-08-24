Robert Abela has assured Ukraine that Malta will continue to offer humanitarian support as the embattled country marks both Independence Day and six months from the start of Russia's invasion.

“Malta stands with its partners, continues to show solidarity and offer humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people," Abela said in a tweet.

“Our will to stay united and restore peace in Ukraine remains strong.”

August 24 marks 31 years of Ukraine’s independence, but it also falls six months after Russia invaded its neighbour.

People in Ukraine are commemorating their country’s Independence Day as continuous explosions rang out in several cities.

According to Ukrainian authorities, the capital banned large-scale gatherings until Thursday, fearing the national holiday might bring particularly heavy Russian missile attacks.

Abela's comment echoed one made by numerous other European leaders, who took Ukraine's Independence day to show solidarity.

"Germany...stands firmly by the side of the threatened Ukraine today and for as long as Ukraine needs our support," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a video posted on Twitter.

The Ukrainian community in Malta also marked the anniversary with a demonstration in Floriana on Tuesday evening, which was Flag Day.

“Today, Independence Day is a symbol of courage for every Ukrainian. Despite the daily bombings and killings, torture and aggression from Russia, we remain confident in our victory,” The Foundation for the Ukrainian Community of Malta said in a press release.

“We will become even stronger, we will not yield, because freedom is the highest value for Ukrainians, and willpower is foremost to our identity.”

Ukraine's flag flies at a house in Swieiqi on Ukraine's Independence Day Photo: Jonathan Borg

What has Malta done to support Ukrainians?

Over the past six months, Ukraine has received military and humanitarian assistance from western nations, including the members of the European Union.

Malta has contributed to humanitarian assistance, due to its neutral status.

In the first three months of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, more than 1,000 Ukrainians arrived in Malta. Most of those claiming refuge were women, according to the National Statistics Office.

By May, 416 citizens received temporary protection.

Child cancer patients from Ukraine have also been treated in Malta as part of the country's humanitarian efforts.

Hundreds provided donations to Ukrainian refugees and others even travelled to Polish borders to help.