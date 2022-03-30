Last updated 9.56am Wednesday

The new Cabinet of Prime Minister Robert Abela started taking shape on Tuesday night as MPs were summoned to the Auberge de Castille.

Ian Borg, the former transport and infrastructure minister, is believed to have been appointed minister responsible for foreign affairs, EU matters, and trade. His predecessor, Evarist Bartolo, one of Malta's longest-running MPs, failed to get elected in the last general election.

Chris Fearne will retain the health portfolio, Clyde Caruana finance, Clint Camilleri Gozo, Clifton Grima in education and Anton Refalo agriculture.

Roderick Galdes will stay on in housing and there is also no change for Michael Falzon at the family ministry.

Miriam Dalli will have the environment added to her former energy portfolio and will be tasked with handling Labour's €700m green lungs pledge. The environment is an area which the prime minister has said will be a priority in the new legislature while there are challenging times for the energy sector as international prices soar.

Aaron Farrugia, the former environment minister will move to the super-ministry of infrastructure, transport and capital projects, Ian Borg's former ministry.

Byron Camilleri will remain home affairs minister, but with additional responsibilities, including Identity Malta, the IIP scheme and reforms. That would indicate a linking of the sale of passports with security.

Clayton Bartolo stays on in the tourism ministry where he will oversee the sector's recovery after COVID-19.

Silvio Schembri will stay on at the economy ministry. Julia Farrugia Portelli retains her ministerial responsibilities for inclusion, social wellbeing and voluntary organisations and is now also responsible for the Medicines Authority and Consumer Rights Protection.

New justice minister and a minister for planning

Jonathan Attard, coopted to parliament earlier this year and directly elected last Saturday, gets the Justice Ministry, taking over from Edward Zammit Lewis, about whom there has been no word yet.

Owen Bonnici will move to culture and local councils, taking over from Jose' Herrera, who was not elected. He was responsible for culture before and may have expected more this time, having been elected from two districts. His last portfolio was equality, research and innovation. New MP Keith Azzopardi Tanti will be a parliamentary secretary in this ministry.

Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, formerly parliamentary secretary for EU funds, will become planning minister, responsible for the Planning Authority among other areas. Chris Agius will retain his role as parliamentary secretary within the Planning Ministry, responsible mainly for the Lands Authority.

New MP Jo-Etienne Abela is to be appointed parliamentary secretary for the elderly.

New MP Chris Bonnet will become parliamentary secretary for EU funds, Zrinzo Azzopardi's former job.

New Gozitan MP Jo-Etienne Abela will become parliamentary secretary for the elderly. Another two Gozitan MPs held the same post in recent years - Franco Mercieca and Justyne Caruana.

Lawyer Andy Ellul is expected to be appointed whip of the Labour parliamentary group and will be parliamentary secretary in the office of the prime minister. Glen Bedingfield was to date the whip of the Labour group.

New Speaker

Sources said Michael Farrugia, who served as minister under Alfred Sant, Joseph Muscat and Robert Abela, will succeed Anġlu Farrugia as Speaker of the House of Representatives. It is not clear if he will retain his seat as a Labour MP. Malta has not had an MP who was also Speaker since Daniel Micallef in 1982 - 1986.

Michael Farrugia is expected to be nominated Speaker.

An MP who becomes Speaker loses his original vote but has a casting vote, however unlikely it will be needed in the new legislature.

Anġlu Farrugia served as Speaker for two terms. He is currently in Slovenia at the Conference of Speakers of the European Union Parliaments

Abela and his close team spent Tuesday at the Auberge de Castille as work on assigning ministerial responsibilities got underway.

The appointment of ministers and the assignment of their responsibilities is strictly the prime minister's prerogative.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held at the palace in Valletta on Wednesday.

The appointments happened shortly after Labour MPs met at party headquarters on Tuesday evening to discuss which seats the MPs elected from two districts will cede for unelected candidates.

Political sources said this week is very tight for the prime minister and he can’t delay making ministerial appointments.

The weekend will see the government taken up with the visit of Pope Francis while Thursday is a public holiday - March 31, Freedom Day.

Abela lays a wreath at the Freedom Day monument, in Vittoriosa, last year. Photo: DOI.

It is traditional for the PL to celebrate Freedom Day the night before and this year will be no exception.

Abela is set to address party supporters at the Freedom Monument in Vittoriosa on Wednesday night. The event will substitute the victory celebrations which cannot be held this weekend due to the papal visit.

This story was first uploaded on Tuesday and updated on Wednesday.