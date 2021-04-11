Sophie Abela becomes the first Maltese basketball player to win a postseason tournament in the US as the Otero Rattlers won the 2021 Region IX Tournament on Saturday. The championship game against Casper College ended in an 89-94 overtime win.

OJC had Leah Mafua put up a season-high 29 points, with Emma Flores Pasqual adding another 28. Abela scored one of one for two points, assisting two makes, grabbing one board and making a steal.

