French debutante Abercrombis and Tack Wee won the major races which were held on Sunday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack. These were open for class Premier trotters and formed part of the eighth meeting of the season, made up of ten races all for trotters.

Fourteen trotters lined up in the first class Premier race.

French newcomer Concerto Des Dunes (Paul Galea) was the fastest trotter at first, opening a small lead from Lajos Cella (Cherise Farrugia) and from another French debutante Abercrombis (Michael Ellul).

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta