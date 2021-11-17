ABEY has won the Blockchain Solution of the Year award at the fifth edition of the AIBC Europe 2021 Awards, held on November 16.

The victory is the latest achievement for ABEY and its blockchain Abeychain, which is one of the fastest growing blockchain solutions in the world. The awards were determined by a combination of a popular vote on the AIBC Summit website and by a panel of expert judges with deep understanding of blockchain technology, usage and the global developer community.

“This victory is a significant milestone for our developers and the thousands of users who make up the ABEY ecosystem,” said Philipp Sauerborn, co-founder and director of the ABEY Foundation.

“This prestigious recognition is the result of countless hours of hard work from our ABEY team and the developers running their apps on our blockchain. We are committed to growing the ABEY ecosystem in order to bring our users the best solution that we possibly can. We are grateful AIBC and its expert panel of judges has noticed our passion and excellence.”

Brian Rogers, a director of the ABEY Foundation, with the trophy for Blockchain Solution of the Year.

Eman Pulis, group founder of SiGMA and owner of AIBC, said: “Congratulations to ABEY for being awarded the AIBC Europe 2021 Blockchain Solution of the Year. AIBC is an intersection for excellence in the international blockchain community and we are thrilled to award this prestigious accolade to the ABEY Foundation. Every developer running their dApps on Abeychain, every user of ABEY’s XSwap.com DEX, every holder of ABEY cryptocurrency should feel proud of this achievement.”

In addition to the Blockchain Solution of the Year award ABEY was nominated for DeFi Project of the Year and sponsored the Crypto Influencer of the Year and Exchange of the Year awards.

Abeychain has been adding an average of 10,000 active addresses to Abeychain every month since August 2021. Abeychain now boasts over 140,000 users in an ecosystem that empowers developers to leverage smart contracts and create robust Decentralized Applications (dApps).

ABEY’s momentum has been consistent since adding powerful new features to its blockchain technology in May of 2021.

In November 2021 ABEY launched XSwap, the fully-decentralized cryptocurrency exchange built on top of the Abeychain with trading, liquidity mining, and staking soon available to users. Within XSwap’s first week the exchange passed US$60 million in total value locked.

In September 2021, the ABEY token was listed on Liquid Global, one of the world’s top cryptocurrency exchanges, the second exchange to offer ABEY token trading, with the first being ZBX.one.