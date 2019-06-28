Parts of Malta were left without power on Tuesday evening, with an Enemalta spokesman attributing problems to "abnormally high demand" for electricity.

Readers in Birkirkara, Santa Venera, Qawra and Żebbuġ all reported experiencing sporadic power cuts, as Malta sweated on a balmy July evening in the midst of a heatwave.

The problems were separate and localised, an Enemalta spokesman told Times of Malta.

"The majority have been resolved," they added.

Temperatures rose to 39 degrees Celsius during the day on Tuesday, with the mercury dipping to a still-sweltering 29 during the evening, the Malta International Airport weather station reported.

Electricity demand tends to spike during periods of extreme weather: in August 2017, Enemalta had experienced a record nighttime electricity demand of 452 megawatts.