Solitary confinement as part of prison should be abolished, the dean of the Faculty for Social Wellbeing said on Wednesday.

"Prisons in the current format are harmful to humans and detrimental to wellbeing. Data keeps trickling in that our prison system, like in many other countries, is not leaving the desired effect. Addressing solitary confinement, as a start, is of the essence," Prof. Andrew Azzopardi said in a statement.

His comments came after TVM quoted a woman saying earlier this month that her fiancé had suffered abuse in prison, including solitary confinement, after she filed a judicial protest complaining about his treatment.

Prof. Azzopardi said that solitary confinement remained a controversial matter because people still relished a prison system that is essentially retributive rather than rehabilitative.

"The need for vengeance is still pronounced in our public psyche," he said.

But he insisted that solitary confinement unjustly weighs against the perpetrator of the crime and does not respect the notion of proportionality.

It should be considered only if it contributes to reform, he said. Once it doesn’t, it simply serves to break an inmate’s spirit making them hate society even more.

"It fuels, rather than neutralises, a criminal mindset and it also adds to the exuberant costs to run a prison."

The dean said academics, policymakers, practitioners and politicians need to sit around a table and find alternative ways of retaining order and stability within the prisons system.

He said the faculty is ready to contribute its expertise to assess, evaluate, monitor and provide tangible solutions to remedy the harmful effects through alternative strategies.

"Until change in legislation and regulations take place, checks and balances of how, when and in what circumstances this method is used need to remain monitored, scrutinised and evaluated," he said.