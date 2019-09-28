The pro-life medical group Doctors for Life has insisted that women's health is in no way threatened by Malta's abortion ban, arguing that there have been over 35,000 births in the last nine years without a single maternal death.

In a statement on Saturday accompanying the issue of its first position paper, the group expressed its full confidence in the "high level of care provided by the maternal health services in Malta" and said the preservation of the mother’s life and that of her child could persist without ever jeopardising the mother’s health.

"There is a widespread misconception that pro-life doctors are prepared to risk the mother’s life in order to preserve that of the unborn child, at all costs," the group said in its position paper. "Similarly, pro-abortion advocates project the utility of abortion in such situations, as the only possible way of saving the mother’s life. "

The position paper, which Doctors for Life said was the first of several it planned to issue on the medical and ethical issues surrounding pregnancy and abortion, analyses the case of Savita Halappanavar, a 31-year old woman who died from a septic miscarriage in 2012 in Ireland after doctors refused her repeated requests for an abortion.

Her death spurred a protest movement which led eventually to the legalisation of abortion in 2018.

However, in its paper, Doctors for Life argues that Ms Halappanavar's death was an illustration of "mismanagement and untimely conduct" and that the outcome could have been different even within the context of Malta's current restrictive legal framework.

"In essence, earlier recognition and aggressive treatment of infection might have

altered the clinical course," the paper argues.

"Yet, evidence of sepsis would have justified the delivery of the baby in spite of the early gestation and non-viability.

"It is clear, therefore, that pregnant women who need a medical intervention to

save their life will not be denied the necessary medical care they need. Indeed, the illegality of abortion in Malta does not jeopardise women’s health simply on account of being pregnant."

Doctors for Life was set up last July and comprises 670 pro-life medical doctors, including President George Vella. Its establishment followed the setting-up of the group Doctors for Choice, which is opposed to the abortion ban.