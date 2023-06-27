President George Vella has insisted that he cannot comment on the amended version of the so-called abortion bill while it is still in parliament.

The bill is a watered-down version of another that was originally presented late last year. Times of Malta had reported that the president had told the government at the time that he was prepared to resign rather than sign. The reports were never denied and the president repeatedly appealed for consensus on changes.

President Vella replies to questions on Monday evening. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

The revision of the text was announced on Friday and was welcomed by pro-life groups and the opposition.

While the original bill would have allowed the termination of pregnancies when a mother's life or health were in serious danger. It has now been narrowed to circumstances when the mother’s life is in jeopardy.

The new bill proposes that terminations may only take place once all other treatments are exhausted. Decisions to terminate a pregnancy may only be taken by three specialists together, except in emergency cases.

"Do realise the amendments are still in Parliament and I cannot make any remarks about this until it is out of Parliament," Vella told Times of Malta on Monday.

The Bill was approved in committee stage on Monday afternoon and now needs a third reading before it lands on the president's desk. While the third reading is usually a formality, Vella pointed out that technically, the debate could still be reopened at that stage.

"I cannot make any comments on a law which is still before parliament. You will get your answer in two, three days," he said when asked about his views and whether he would sign the bill into law.